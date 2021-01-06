TheStreet Upgrades ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) to “B”

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ACM Research in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of ACM Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub cut ACM Research from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ACM Research presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.22.

Shares of ACMR opened at $89.98 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 134.30 and a beta of 0.89. ACM Research has a 1-year low of $15.95 and a 1-year high of $113.87.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The specialty retailer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.12. ACM Research had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $47.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.17 million. Research analysts expect that ACM Research will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ACM Research news, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.45, for a total value of $558,375.00. Also, insider Sotheara Cheav sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.63, for a total value of $886,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,004 shares in the company, valued at $4,697,744.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 183,004 shares of company stock worth $14,450,345. 46.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of ACM Research by 154.2% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,219 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 14,085 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ACM Research by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 510,849 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,857,000 after acquiring an additional 50,346 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of ACM Research by 892.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 74,459 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,644,000 after acquiring an additional 66,960 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACM Research during the second quarter worth about $2,003,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. 31.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy to flat and patterned wafer surfaces in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation cleaning equipment for two-dimensional and three-dimensional patterned wafers at advanced process nodes; and single-wafer tools for back-end assembly and packaging equipment, as well as electro-chemical plating equipment for advanced metal plating.

