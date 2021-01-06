The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY) Shares Gap Up to $3.42

The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.42, but opened at $6.95. The9 shares last traded at $5.92, with a volume of 178,061 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded The9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.87.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NCTY. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in The9 in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in The9 in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in The9 in the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in The9 by 1,653.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 161,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 152,114 shares during the last quarter.

About The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY)

The9 Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates and develops online games in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online games, including multiplayer online games, mobile games, Web games, and TV games. It also develops mobile games, including CrossFire New Mobile Game and Audition; and provides technical consulting services.

