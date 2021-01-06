The Weir Group PLC (WEIR.L) (LON:WEIR) Hits New 1-Year High at $2,069.00

Shares of The Weir Group PLC (WEIR.L) (LON:WEIR) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,069 ($27.03) and last traded at GBX 2,066 ($26.99), with a volume of 117666 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,989.50 ($25.99).

WEIR has been the topic of several research reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Weir Group PLC (WEIR.L) in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 860 ($11.24) price target on shares of The Weir Group PLC (WEIR.L) in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 860 ($11.24) price target on shares of The Weir Group PLC (WEIR.L) in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,148.67 ($15.01).

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,829.99 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,436.29. The stock has a market cap of £5.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.71, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

In other news, insider Engelbert Haan bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,500 ($19.60) per share, for a total transaction of £15,000 ($19,597.60).

About The Weir Group PLC (WEIR.L) (LON:WEIR)

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly-engineered equipment worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, ESCO, and Oil & Gas. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

