The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.79 (TSE:TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 3rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.79 per share on Sunday, January 31st. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th.
Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) stock opened at C$72.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$70.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$63.97. The company has a market cap of C$131.29 billion and a PE ratio of 11.25. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of C$49.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$76.10.
The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported C$1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.26 by C$0.34. The firm had revenue of C$11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.23 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.4800003 earnings per share for the current year.
In other news, Senior Officer Norie Clare Campbell sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.92, for a total value of C$1,773,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,225 shares in the company, valued at C$654,237.
The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) Company Profile
The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.
