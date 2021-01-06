The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Sets New 52-Week High at $57.94

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $57.94 and last traded at $57.93, with a volume of 81796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.03.

TD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. CSFB began coverage on The Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $70.50 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. National Bank Financial cut The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.45.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.48 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 17.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.6114 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. This is a positive change from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 47.12%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.7% in the third quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 22,552,465 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,040,883,000 after purchasing an additional 372,479 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,335,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,033,259,000 after purchasing an additional 840,785 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,673,939 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,151,249,000 after purchasing an additional 105,550 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.3% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 15,404,903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $710,996,000 after purchasing an additional 204,903 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 46.0% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 14,682,266 shares of the bank’s stock worth $655,258,000 after acquiring an additional 4,627,469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.67% of the company’s stock.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

