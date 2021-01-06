The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Sets New 52-Week High at $57.94

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $57.94 and last traded at $57.93, with a volume of 81796 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.03.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. CIBC increased their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $70.50 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Scotiabank increased their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, CSFB initiated coverage on The Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.45.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.54. The company has a market capitalization of $105.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.66. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 17.44%. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.6114 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This is an increase from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 47.12%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.0% during the third quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,091 shares of the bank’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,883 shares of the bank’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 11.8% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,682 shares of the bank’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 51.5% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 938 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.67% of the company’s stock.

About The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

