The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Stake Increased by Capital Investment Services of America Inc.

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. boosted its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 358,675 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 7,752 shares during the quarter. The TJX Companies makes up about 2.6% of Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $24,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at about $9,248,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in The TJX Companies by 783.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 88,092 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,902,000 after buying an additional 78,123 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in The TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,739,000. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 18.6% during the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 11,699 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 26.4% in the third quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 59,175 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,293,000 after acquiring an additional 12,376 shares during the period. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The TJX Companies alerts:

In other news, Director Michael F. Hines sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total transaction of $1,235,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 77,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.22, for a total transaction of $4,768,548.24. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 269,755 shares in the company, valued at $16,514,401.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TJX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on The TJX Companies from $64.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of The TJX Companies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.04.

NYSE TJX traded up $2.93 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.65. 6,476,585 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,895,195. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.72 and a fifty-two week high of $70.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $83.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.10.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.31. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The company had revenue of $10.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. This is a boost from The TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Article: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.