The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Acquired by American National Bank

American National Bank increased its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,928 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. The Sherwin-Williams accounts for 1.5% of American National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. American National Bank’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $5,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 607 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 1.4% in the third quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 1,063 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 5.0% in the third quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 313 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 3.3% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 529 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 7,420 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $673.47, for a total value of $4,997,147.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,034,655.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John G. Morikis sold 22,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.19, for a total value of $14,933,173.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,978,828.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SHW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $700.00 to $740.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded The Sherwin-Williams from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $785.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $805.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $709.67.

Shares of NYSE:SHW traded up $4.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $724.48. 8,369 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 399,427. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $726.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $677.55. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $325.43 and a 1-year high of $758.00. The firm has a market cap of $65.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.80 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 53.67%. The Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 23.69 EPS for the current year.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

