The Sandbox Price Reaches $0.0441 on Exchanges (SAND)

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 6th. The Sandbox has a total market cap of $27.44 million and $10.66 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, The Sandbox has traded up 22.6% against the US dollar. One The Sandbox token can currently be purchased for about $0.0441 or 0.00000128 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

The Sandbox Token Profile

The Sandbox is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 621,771,684 tokens. The Sandbox’s official message board is medium.com/sandbox-game . The official website for The Sandbox is www.sandbox.game/en

The Sandbox Token Trading

The Sandbox can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Sandbox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase The Sandbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

