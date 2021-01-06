The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Oppenheimer from $40.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target points to a potential upside of 30.89% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

LOVE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of The Lovesac from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of The Lovesac from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of The Lovesac from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of The Lovesac from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Lovesac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Lovesac currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.78.

Shares of LOVE stock opened at $42.02 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.63. The firm has a market cap of $616.98 million, a PE ratio of -323.23 and a beta of 2.52. The Lovesac has a 12 month low of $3.99 and a 12 month high of $46.26.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $1.04. The business had revenue of $74.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.14 million. The Lovesac had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Lovesac will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Satori Capital, Llc sold 195,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $7,840,184.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 106,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.08, for a total transaction of $3,827,330.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 128,687 shares in the company, valued at $4,643,026.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 857,225 shares of company stock worth $33,081,096. Corporate insiders own 31.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of The Lovesac by 512.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in The Lovesac by 7.7% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in The Lovesac by 7.3% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 10,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in The Lovesac by 56.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241 shares during the period. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Lovesac during the third quarter worth about $337,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.19% of the company’s stock.

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. The company offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

