The Gabelli Multimedia Trust (NYSE:GGT) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.05

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.05 and traded as high as $7.99. The Gabelli Multimedia Trust shares last traded at $7.99, with a volume of 46,598 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 195,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 46,363 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 3.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 157,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 4,982 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 6.2% during the third quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 128,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 4.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 102,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 4,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Company Profile (NYSE:GGT)

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks, convertible securities, preferred stock, options, and warrants of companies operating across global telecommunications, media, publishing, and entertainment industries.

