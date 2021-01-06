The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S (OTCMKTS:DDRLF) Downgraded to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S (OTCMKTS:DDRLF) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Evercore ISI raised shares of The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday.

Get The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S alerts:

Shares of DDRLF opened at $33.00 on Wednesday. The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S has a 1-year low of $17.61 and a 1-year high of $60.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.88.

The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S provides offshore drilling rig services to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through North Sea Jack-Up Rigs and International Floaters segment. It owns and operates a fleet of 22 offshore drilling rigs, including 14 jack-up rigs, 4 semi-submersible rigs, and 4 drillships.

See Also: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.