The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Brinks Company is the global leader in total cash management, secure route-based logistics and payment solutions including cash-in-transit, ATM services, cash management services (including vault outsourcing, money processing and intelligent safe services), and international transportation of valuables. Their customers include financial institutions, retailers, government agencies, mints, jewelers and other commercial operations. Their global network of operations in 41 countries serves customers in more than 100 countries. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist raised their target price on shares of The Brink’s from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of The Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Brink’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.00.

Shares of NYSE:BCO opened at $70.60 on Monday. The Brink’s has a 52-week low of $33.17 and a 52-week high of $97.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -282.40 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.00, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.45. The Brink’s had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 95.65%. The business had revenue of $971.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $869.17 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The Brink’s’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Brink’s will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Brink’s during the third quarter worth approximately $137,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Brink’s during the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Brink’s during the third quarter worth approximately $217,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of The Brink’s by 16.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Brink’s during the second quarter worth approximately $257,000. 97.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Brink’s

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; and network infrastructure services.

