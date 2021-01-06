The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) PT Raised to $59.00

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Barclays from $54.00 to $59.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 39.94% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised The Bank of New York Mellon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered The Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Bank of America lowered The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered The Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The Bank of New York Mellon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.03.

NYSE BK opened at $42.16 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.56. The Bank of New York Mellon has a one year low of $26.40 and a one year high of $51.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 23.09%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Bank & Trust increased its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 6.9% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,575 shares of the bank’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 4.7% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 3.0% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 10,918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 3.1% in the third quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 10,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC grew its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 60.3% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. 76.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

