Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.17.

TCBI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Wedbush upped their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Bank of America lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd.

In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.10 per share, for a total transaction of $43,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,972 shares in the company, valued at $515,993.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 13.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,842 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 37.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,930 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the third quarter worth $77,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the third quarter worth $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

TCBI stock traded up $4.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.60. 366,762 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 386,287. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.19. Texas Capital Bancshares has a one year low of $19.10 and a one year high of $65.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 32.18, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.31.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.49. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $267.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.98 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

