Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:TEVA)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 223,140 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 860% compared to the typical volume of 23,243 call options.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEVA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 6.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,017,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,873,000 after buying an additional 125,519 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 22.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 149,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after buying an additional 27,599 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 677.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 367,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,268,000 after buying an additional 320,335 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 109.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 208,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 108,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TEVA. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Argus dropped their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. BidaskClub cut Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.12.

Shares of NYSE:TEVA opened at $10.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.48. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 12-month low of $6.25 and a 12-month high of $13.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 0.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

