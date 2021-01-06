Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $10.18

Shares of Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.18 and last traded at $10.16, with a volume of 106462 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.87.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TSCDY shares. Barclays started coverage on Tesco in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $33.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.72.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company operates through convenience and hypermarket store formats, as well as engages in the wholesale business. It also provides retail banking and insurance services. The company operates in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, and Thailand.

