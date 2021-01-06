Ternium (NYSE:TX) Trading 5.7% Higher

Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)’s share price traded up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $31.32 and last traded at $31.06. 526,108 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 482,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.39.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised Ternium from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ternium from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $19.50 to $26.50 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.21.

The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.58. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.25.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Ternium had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 2.21%. The business’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ternium S.A. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ternium by 84.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,806 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ternium in the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ternium in the 3rd quarter valued at $241,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ternium in the 2nd quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ternium in the 2nd quarter valued at $293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.01% of the company’s stock.

About Ternium (NYSE:TX)

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates in two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers steel products, including slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron; and sells energy.

