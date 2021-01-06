Ternio Hits Market Capitalization of $4.14 Million (TERN)

Ternio (CURRENCY:TERN) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 5th. Ternio has a total market capitalization of $4.14 million and approximately $24,293.00 worth of Ternio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ternio token can currently be purchased for $0.0072 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, Stellarport and Stellar Decentralized Exchange. In the last week, Ternio has traded 12.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002880 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00027980 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.73 or 0.00117078 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.93 or 0.00261382 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $168.38 or 0.00484007 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00049803 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.44 or 0.00254225 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00017322 BTC.

Ternio Token Profile

Ternio was first traded on February 6th, 2018. Ternio’s total supply is 899,921,008 tokens and its circulating supply is 572,914,692 tokens. The Reddit community for Ternio is /r/TernioToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ternio’s official website is www.ternio.io . The official message board for Ternio is medium.com/@ternio . Ternio’s official Twitter account is @terniotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ternio Token Trading

Ternio can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellarport, Stellar Decentralized Exchange and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ternio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ternio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ternio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

