TELUS Co. (T.TO) (TSE:T) Lifted to “Buy” at Canaccord Genuity

TELUS Co. (T.TO) (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a C$27.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$24.00. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank raised their price target on TELUS Co. (T.TO) from C$27.50 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a C$27.00 price objective on shares of TELUS Co. (T.TO) in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on TELUS Co. (T.TO) from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$27.56.

TSE T traded up C$0.65 on Wednesday, hitting C$26.36. 2,696,283 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,777,077. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$25.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$24.04. TELUS Co. has a 12 month low of C$18.55 and a 12 month high of C$27.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$34.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.55, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.79.

TELUS Co. (T.TO) (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.85 billion. Analysts expect that TELUS Co. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business smart security solutions.

