Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Telecom Italia Group is engaged principally in the communication sector that operates mainly in Europe, the Mediterranean Basin and South America. This includes telephone and data services on fixed lines (for final retail customers and wholesale providers), the development of fiber optic networks for wholesale customers, BroadBand services, Internet services, domestic and international mobile telecommunications (especially in Brazil), and the television sector using both analog and digital terrestrial technology. The Group also operates businesses in the office products sector. “

Get Telecom Italia alerts:

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on TIIAY. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Telecom Italia in a research report on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Telecom Italia in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Telecom Italia currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TIIAY opened at $4.60 on Tuesday. Telecom Italia has a 52-week low of $3.02 and a 52-week high of $6.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88.

About Telecom Italia

Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations segments. It offers fixed and mobile voice and Internet, and public telephony services, as well as products managed and developed for individuals and families; and voice, data, and Internet services and products, and information and communications technology solutions for small and medium-size enterprises, small offices/home offices, the public sector, large accounts, and enterprises in the fixed and mobile telecommunications markets.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Telecom Italia (TIIAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Italia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Italia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.