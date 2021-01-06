Tecsys (OTCMKTS:TCYSF) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $31.81

Tecsys Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCYSF)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.81 and traded as high as $42.46. Tecsys shares last traded at $42.42, with a volume of 1,250 shares traded.

About Tecsys (OTCMKTS:TCYSF)

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of supply chain management software in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use, and retail order management, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

