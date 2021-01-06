Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tecnoglass, Inc. is engaged in manufacturing and selling architectural glass and windows and aluminum products for the residential and commercial construction industries. It operates primarily in North, Central and South America. Tecnoglass, Inc., formerly known as Andina Acquisition Corporation, is headquartered in Barranquilla, Colombia. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of Tecnoglass from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James cut shares of Tecnoglass from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Tecnoglass from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.58.

Shares of TGLS stock opened at $7.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.65. Tecnoglass has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $8.13. The company has a market capitalization of $334.68 million, a PE ratio of 46.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.45.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The company had revenue of $103.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.49 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tecnoglass will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.027 dividend. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.94%.

In related news, Director Martha L. Byorum sold 8,000 shares of Tecnoglass stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total value of $56,640.00. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 1.4% in the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 290,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 6.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 6,822 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 2.3% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 91,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 43.4% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 45,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Tecnoglass in the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.66% of the company’s stock.

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

