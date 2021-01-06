TD Securities Increases Sabina Gold & Silver (OTCMKTS:SGSVF) Price Target to $4.75

Sabina Gold & Silver (OTCMKTS:SGSVF) had its price objective hoisted by TD Securities from $4.25 to $4.75 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
OTCMKTS:SGSVF opened at $2.68 on Tuesday. Sabina Gold & Silver has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $2.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.92.
About Sabina Gold & Silver
