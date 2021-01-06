TD Securities Increases Sabina Gold & Silver (OTCMKTS:SGSVF) Price Target to $4.75

Sabina Gold & Silver (OTCMKTS:SGSVF) had its price objective hoisted by TD Securities from $4.25 to $4.75 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:SGSVF opened at $2.68 on Tuesday. Sabina Gold & Silver has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $2.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.92.

About Sabina Gold & Silver

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposit. Its flagship projects include Back River gold project comprising Goose, George, Boulder, Boot, and Del properties, as well as the port facility at Bathurst Inlet that covers an area of approximately 564 square kilometeres located in southwestern Nunavut, Canada; and silver royalty on the Hackett River project that consists of approximately 10,637 hectares, located in Nunavut, Canada.

