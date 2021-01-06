TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $500.04 Million

Brokerages expect TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) to post $500.04 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for TCF Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $491.00 million to $505.60 million. TCF Financial reported sales of $566.81 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TCF Financial will report full year sales of $2.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover TCF Financial.

TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. TCF Financial had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $495.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.83 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TCF. TheStreet upgraded TCF Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on TCF Financial from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded TCF Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James downgraded TCF Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised TCF Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.25.

Shares of NASDAQ TCF traded up $3.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,077,148. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.58. TCF Financial has a 12-month low of $16.96 and a 12-month high of $46.93. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.91.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCF. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TCF Financial by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,664,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,756 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in TCF Financial by 150.6% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,540,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,311,000 after acquiring an additional 925,564 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in TCF Financial by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,460,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,831,000 after acquiring an additional 332,170 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P purchased a new position in TCF Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $5,821,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in TCF Financial by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,752,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,944,000 after acquiring an additional 244,845 shares during the last quarter. 83.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

