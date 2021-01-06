TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT) Shares Gap Up to $5.10

TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.10, but opened at $6.89. TAT Technologies shares last traded at $7.38, with a volume of 256,345 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $60.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.85 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.54 and a 200-day moving average of $4.20.

TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The aerospace company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TAT Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 0.25%. The company had revenue of $16.82 million for the quarter.

TAT Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions and services to the commercial and military aerospace, and ground defense industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) of Heat Transfer Solutions and Aviation Accessories; Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) Services for Heat Transfer Components and OEM of Heat Transfer Solutions; MRO Services for Aviation Components; and Overhaul and Coating of Jet Engine Components.

