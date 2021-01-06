Target Coin Reaches Market Cap of $1,759.00 (TGT)

Target Coin (CURRENCY:TGT) traded 88.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. Target Coin has a market cap of $1,759.00 and $572.00 worth of Target Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Target Coin token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Target Coin has traded down 96.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00047674 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00006310 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $115.42 or 0.00327703 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00034690 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002844 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 50.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,109.14 or 0.03149099 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002841 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00014241 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Target Coin Token Profile

Target Coin (TGT) is a token. Target Coin’s total supply is 2,000,100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 952,429,892 tokens. Target Coin’s official Twitter account is @TargetCoin . The official website for Target Coin is www.tgtcoins.com

Target Coin Token Trading

Target Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Target Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Target Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Target Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

