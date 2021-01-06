Tap Achieves Market Capitalization of $90.69 Million (XTP)

Tap (CURRENCY:XTP) traded 17% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. One Tap token can now be bought for approximately $0.0736 or 0.00000213 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Tap has traded 29.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Tap has a market capitalization of $90.69 million and $224,885.00 worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00041756 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00006416 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00035428 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.89 or 0.00323408 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002895 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002891 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00014003 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00024799 BTC.

Tap Profile

Tap (XTP) is a token. It was first traded on December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,231,911,016 tokens. The official message board for Tap is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d . The official website for Tap is www.tap.global . Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Tap Token Trading

Tap can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tap using one of the exchanges listed above.

