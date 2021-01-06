Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Talos Energy LLC engages in exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas properties. It operates primarily in the Gulf of Mexico and in the shallow waters off the coast of Mexico. Talos Energy LLC, formerly known as Stone Energy Corporation, is based in Houston, Texas. “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Talos Energy from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Talos Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Talos Energy from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.38.

TALO opened at $9.28 on Tuesday. Talos Energy has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $31.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.75. The company has a market cap of $677.72 million, a PE ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 3.22.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $135.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.68 million. Talos Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 8.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Talos Energy will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Talos Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Talos Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 140.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 39,311 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Talos Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $151,000.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

