Takung Art (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) Shares Gap Up to $1.45

Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.45, but opened at $1.67. Takung Art shares last traded at $1.67, with a volume of 82 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.43.

Takung Art (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.69 million during the quarter.

Takung Art Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates an electronic online platform for artists, art dealers, and art investors to offer and trade in valuable artwork primarily in the People's Republic of China. Its electronic online platform is located at www.takungae.com. The company offers online listing and trading services that allow artists/art dealers/owners to access art trading market where they can engage with a range of investors.

