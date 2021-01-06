Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $171.47.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TTWO. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $196.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Take-Two Interactive Software stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $205.43. 12,623 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,363,974. The business has a fifty day moving average of $188.10 and a 200 day moving average of $167.46. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 1-year low of $100.00 and a 1-year high of $209.26. The company has a market capitalization of $23.63 billion, a PE ratio of 52.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.57.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.03. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The business had revenue of $957.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 227 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.35, for a total value of $36,626.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,867,843.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,847,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,747,000 after purchasing an additional 173,328 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 88.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,564,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670,546 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,604,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,048,000 after acquiring an additional 24,462 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,019,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,472,000 after acquiring an additional 8,754 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 9.1% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 879,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,322,000 after acquiring an additional 73,474 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

