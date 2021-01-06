T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Shares Up 6%

Shares of T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) shot up 6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.42 and last traded at $1.41. 5,950,746 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 5,637,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.33.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TTOO. Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on shares of T2 Biosystems from $1.65 to $2.60 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of T2 Biosystems in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of T2 Biosystems from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of T2 Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of T2 Biosystems from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.62.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.34. The stock has a market cap of $208.62 million, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.07.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $5.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 million. On average, research analysts predict that T2 Biosystems, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in T2 Biosystems by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 48,550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 13,350 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in T2 Biosystems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in T2 Biosystems by 205.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 100,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 67,300 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in T2 Biosystems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in T2 Biosystems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

About T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO)

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance technology that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.

