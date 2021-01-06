Synthetix Trading Up 73.8% Over Last Week (SNX)

Synthetix (CURRENCY:SNX) traded up 7.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 6th. Synthetix has a total market capitalization of $1.41 billion and $274.71 million worth of Synthetix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Synthetix token can currently be bought for $12.75 or 0.00036636 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Synthetix has traded up 73.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00044597 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00006278 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $115.76 or 0.00332625 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002880 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002873 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00014163 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $830.01 or 0.02384915 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00025166 BTC.

Synthetix Token Profile

Synthetix (CRYPTO:SNX) is a token. It was first traded on March 11th, 2018. Synthetix’s total supply is 211,692,891 tokens and its circulating supply is 110,519,345 tokens. The official message board for Synthetix is research.synthetix.io . Synthetix’s official website is www.synthetix.io . Synthetix’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

