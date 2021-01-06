Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report issued on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SNV. Stephens upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Synovus Financial from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Truist boosted their price target on Synovus Financial from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Synovus Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Synovus Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.59.

Synovus Financial stock opened at $32.69 on Monday. Synovus Financial has a one year low of $10.91 and a one year high of $40.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.28 and a 200 day moving average of $24.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.67.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $491.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.62 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 17.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Synovus Financial will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.85%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNV. Thomasville National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 21,358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial during the third quarter valued at $4,248,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 66.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,301 shares of the bank’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 12,102 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 70,775 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 18,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel raised its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 56,630 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after buying an additional 2,901 shares in the last quarter. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers private banking, treasury management, wealth management, premium finance and international banking, commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services to its customers.

