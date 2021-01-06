SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of SYNNEX from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SYNNEX from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $131.86.

Get SYNNEX alerts:

SNX stock opened at $82.83 on Tuesday. SYNNEX has a 52 week low of $21.25 and a 52 week high of $85.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

In other news, Director Dwight Steffensen sold 524 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.31, for a total value of $75,618.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,948.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,600 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.44, for a total transaction of $682,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,114 shares in the company, valued at $1,501,322.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 28,867 shares of company stock worth $4,207,420 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of SYNNEX by 25.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,610,000 after acquiring an additional 5,388 shares in the last quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SYNNEX in the third quarter worth approximately $38,264,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of SYNNEX by 6,977.8% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SYNNEX in the third quarter worth approximately $471,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of SYNNEX by 25.7% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 16,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 3,351 shares in the last quarter. 75.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.