Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Sets New 12-Month High at $99.18

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $99.18 and last traded at $99.14, with a volume of 1599 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $96.40.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SYNA shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Synaptics from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Synaptics from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen assumed coverage on Synaptics in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Synaptics from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Synaptics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.11. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.19.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.50. Synaptics had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 8.91%. The company had revenue of $328.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Synaptics Incorporated will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 9,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $764,762.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,180,327. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan J. Hardman sold 376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $31,396.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,955 shares in the company, valued at $330,242.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,445 shares of company stock worth $3,341,002 over the last ninety days. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYNA. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Synaptics in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Synaptics in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Synaptics in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Synaptics in the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Synaptics in the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

