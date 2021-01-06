Symrise AG (SY1.F) (FRA:SY1) Given a €106.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Symrise AG (SY1.F) (FRA:SY1) has been assigned a €106.00 ($124.71) price target by research analysts at Nord/LB in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s target price points to a potential downside of 2.53% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SY1. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €128.00 ($150.59) target price on shares of Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €98.00 ($115.29) price target on shares of Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €109.00 ($128.24) price target on shares of Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Baader Bank set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on shares of Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €113.00 ($132.94) price target on shares of Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €110.57 ($130.08).

Shares of Symrise AG (SY1.F) stock opened at €108.75 ($127.94) on Monday. Symrise AG has a 12-month low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a 12-month high of €73.48 ($86.45). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €106.05 and its 200-day moving average price is €110.00.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

