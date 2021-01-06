S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.54

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.54 and traded as high as $3.08. S&W Seed shares last traded at $3.04, with a volume of 51,661 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of S&W Seed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.50.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.73 and its 200-day moving average is $2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 0.54.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.03). S&W Seed had a negative net margin of 24.72% and a negative return on equity of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $13.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.75 million. Equities research analysts forecast that S&W Seed will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Mfp Partners Lp purchased 42,894 shares of S&W Seed stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.30 per share, with a total value of $98,656.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 53,468 shares of company stock valued at $123,967. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in S&W Seed stock. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its stake in S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC owned about 0.20% of S&W Seed worth $166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

About S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW)

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. It also offers sunflower, wheat germplasm, wheat, and pasture seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

