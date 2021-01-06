Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) in a report on Friday, December 4th.

Get Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) alerts:

OTCMKTS SVCBY opened at $14.22 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $16.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.67.

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ), a forest products company, develops, produces, and sells forest, wood, pulp, and paper products worldwide. The company offers wood products to the home improvement and building materials sectors, including machined softwood, carcassing, MDF, decking, and sheet materials for builders' merchants and DIY retailers; and various wood products, industrial components, standard wood products, and raw materials, as well as logistic, warehouse, and IT solutions for the wood industry.

Recommended Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.