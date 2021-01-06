SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Rating Increased to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) was upgraded by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has a $325.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $210.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 15.84% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $350.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Barclays downgraded SVB Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $340.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub upgraded SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $386.16 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $361.98 and its 200-day moving average is $277.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.20. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $127.39 and a 1-year high of $392.00.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $8.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.45 by $3.02. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $899.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 15.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 1,495 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $418,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,333,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.12, for a total transaction of $75,640.56. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,424,741.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 607,351 shares of company stock valued at $18,249,778 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIVB. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,204 shares of the bank’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 3,214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,136 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corbett Road Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. 90.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

