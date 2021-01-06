Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $145.07 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) will report sales of $145.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Supernus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $140.50 million to $148.55 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $100.45 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 44.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $521.89 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $517.30 million to $525.39 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $575.80 million, with estimates ranging from $552.63 million to $598.67 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Supernus Pharmaceuticals.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $155.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.76 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 27.85%. The company’s revenue was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

In other news, CFO Gregory S. Patrick sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $300,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,043.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Stefan K.F. Schwabe sold 46,347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total value of $1,024,268.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 49,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,529.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 120,000 shares of company stock worth $2,613,110. 6.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 240,862 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,020,000 after purchasing an additional 22,831 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $760,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 149,800 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after buying an additional 6,799 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 179,631 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after acquiring an additional 22,313 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 39,269 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 4,053 shares in the last quarter. 94.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SUPN traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.56. The stock had a trading volume of 15,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,891. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.30. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $13.12 and a twelve month high of $27.55.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in neurology and psychiatry in the United States. The company offers Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and in children 6 to 17 years of age; and Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate, which is used for the prophylaxis of migraine headache, as well as for the treatment of epilepsy.

