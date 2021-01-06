Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNSS) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS)’s share price was down 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.05 and last traded at $2.16. Approximately 1,305,763 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 2,567,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.28.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SNSS. ValuEngine upgraded Sunesis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sunesis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.67.

Get Sunesis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.13. The company has a market cap of $39.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.86.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.01. On average, research analysts predict that Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $41,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals by 129.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 145,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 82,080 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

About Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNSS)

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted inhibitors for the treatment of hematologic and solid cancers. Its lead product candidate is vecabrutinib, a non-covalent inhibitor of Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK), which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia, mantle cell lymphoma, and other B-cell malignancies.

See Also: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunesis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.