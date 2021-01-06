STV Group plc (STVG.L) (LON:STVG) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $290.41

STV Group plc (STVG.L) (LON:STVG)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $290.41 and traded as high as $298.00. STV Group plc (STVG.L) shares last traded at $292.00, with a volume of 9,102 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of STV Group plc (STVG.L) in a report on Monday, November 30th.

The company has a market capitalization of £135.50 million and a PE ratio of 22.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 290.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 254.94.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th were paid a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. STV Group plc (STVG.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.64%.

About STV Group plc (STVG.L) (LON:STVG)

STV Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and broadcasts television programs in the United Kingdom. The company operates in Broadcast, Digital, Production, and Other segments. It provides news, sports, entertainment, weather, competitions, video on demand, and STV programs. The company delivers its content on air through STV channels; through Website, stv.tv; and online video on demand through STV Player.

