Streamr (DATA) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.43 Million

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 5th. Streamr has a market capitalization of $28.28 million and $1.43 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Streamr has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar. One Streamr token can currently be bought for $0.0396 or 0.00000117 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Streamr Token Profile

Streamr is a token. Its launch date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 987,154,514 tokens and its circulating supply is 713,329,898 tokens. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc . Streamr’s official message board is blog.streamr.com . Streamr’s official website is www.streamr.com

Streamr Token Trading

Streamr can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streamr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Streamr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

