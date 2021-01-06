STRAKS (STAK) Price Reaches $0.0016 on Top Exchanges

STRAKS (CURRENCY:STAK) traded down 22.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. During the last week, STRAKS has traded 17.3% lower against the US dollar. One STRAKS coin can now be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. STRAKS has a market cap of $38,785.05 and $1.00 worth of STRAKS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,598.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,098.82 or 0.03175947 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.15 or 0.00462895 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $420.35 or 0.01214961 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $133.61 or 0.00386164 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003901 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00020617 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60.02 or 0.00173486 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000082 BTC.

STRAKS Profile

STRAKS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 16th, 2017. STRAKS’s total supply is 47,686,769 coins and its circulating supply is 23,858,907 coins. The Reddit community for STRAKS is /r/STRAKSproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for STRAKS is straks.tech . STRAKS’s official Twitter account is @STRAKSproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

STRAKS Coin Trading

STRAKS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STRAKS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STRAKS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STRAKS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

