Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. Has $7.29 Million Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,760 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Stryker comprises approximately 3.0% of Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $7,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in Stryker by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 192 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $210.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Stryker from $240.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Stryker from $253.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Stryker in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.41.

Stryker stock traded up $2.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $242.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,930,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,469,825. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $124.54 and a 12-month high of $245.53. The company has a market capitalization of $91.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.41, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $236.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.31.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.51%.

In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total value of $478,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,321 shares in the company, valued at $3,424,151.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total transaction of $1,163,050.00. Insiders have sold a total of 17,697 shares of company stock valued at $4,168,737 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

Featured Article: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.