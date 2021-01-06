Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on LendingClub (NYSE:LC)

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 2,448 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,366% compared to the average volume of 167 put options.

LC opened at $9.59 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $750.25 million, a PE ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.68. LendingClub has a 52 week low of $4.32 and a 52 week high of $13.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.70.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The credit services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.18. LendingClub had a negative return on equity of 13.79% and a negative net margin of 37.60%. The business had revenue of $74.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.04 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that LendingClub will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Valerie Kay sold 3,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total value of $29,993.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,835.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Scott Sanborn sold 11,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total value of $100,013.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 746,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,222,098.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 43,773 shares of company stock worth $290,061 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LC. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in LendingClub during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of LendingClub in the second quarter worth about $118,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 60.0% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 30,821 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 11,561 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in LendingClub by 117.1% during the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 31,886 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 17,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of LendingClub by 164.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,829 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 19,793 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on LendingClub from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. UBS Group upped their price objective on LendingClub from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

About LendingClub

LendingClub Corporation provides unsecured personal loans in the United States. It operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors. The company's marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including education and patient finance loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans.

