Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL)

Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 1,102 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,904% compared to the typical volume of 55 call options.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WLL. Lonestar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Whiting Petroleum in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 107.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 54,153 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 28,090 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Whiting Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Whiting Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $89,000. 36.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WLL stock opened at $26.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.08. Whiting Petroleum has a twelve month low of $13.44 and a twelve month high of $28.36.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $61.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.30 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Whiting Petroleum will post -5.04 EPS for the current year.

WLL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised Whiting Petroleum to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.63.

About Whiting Petroleum

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

