Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT)

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 2,681 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,071% compared to the typical volume of 229 call options.

NASDAQ:GILT opened at $6.91 on Wednesday. Gilat Satellite Networks has a one year low of $4.70 and a one year high of $10.76. The firm has a market cap of $383.46 million, a P/E ratio of -98.71 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.72.

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Gilat Satellite Networks had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $37.27 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 15.2%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GILT shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Gilat Satellite Networks from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gilat Satellite Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,929,663 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,966,000 after buying an additional 919,062 shares during the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 135,092 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $136,000. 25.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gilat Satellite Networks Company Profile

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions and services in Latin America, the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects.

