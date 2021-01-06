Stock Traders Buy High Volume of SkyWest Call Options (NASDAQ:SKYW)

SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 1,239 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,152% compared to the average daily volume of 99 call options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SKYW. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of SkyWest by 298.7% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 953 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of SkyWest by 39.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,398 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SkyWest in the third quarter worth about $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SkyWest by 67.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,829 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of SkyWest by 122.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,908 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SKYW stock opened at $38.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.96. SkyWest has a 52 week low of $10.58 and a 52 week high of $66.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.91.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.85. The business had revenue of $457.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.15 million. SkyWest had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that SkyWest will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SKYW. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of SkyWest from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SkyWest from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. SkyWest has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.86.

SkyWest Company Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

